At night, Russia shelled Kharkiv with at least 17 “Shaheds” — two people died

On the night of June 11, the Russian army shelled Kharkiv with Shahed drones. Two people were killed and over 50 were injured, including children.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The occupiers hit apartment buildings and private residential buildings in the Slobidsky and Osnovyansky districts of the city. They hit a five-story building, a fire broke out from the third to the last floor. They recorded hits on private houses, they were also burning, there may be people under the rubble.

Around 01:00 Ihor Terekhov reported that more than 15 apartments were burning in a five-story building. According to the Kharkiv Situation Center, the Russians launched at least 17 UAV strikes on the city overnight. 54 people were injured, including seven children, says Oleh Syniehubov.

Playgrounds, businesses, and public transport, including trolleybuses, overhead power lines, utility and industrial facilities, as well as residentsʼ homes and cars, were damaged, with windows shattered in some places.

