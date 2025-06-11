Bodies of 1 212 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

The bodies of 1 212 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine. Among them were fighters who fought in Kursk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The fallen servicemen were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Ombudsmanʼs Office, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine. The Coordination Headquarters also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The Coordination Headquarters expressed special gratitude to the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who deliver the repatriated deceased to specialized state institutions, hand them over to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and organize forensic medical examination within the Ministry of Health.

The second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded in Istanbul on June 2. The parties decided to focus on exchanges in the format of "all for all" in the following categories: seriously wounded and seriously ill, young people from 18 to 25 years old. They also agreed to exchange 6 thousand bodies of dead soldiers. Later, Russia accused Ukraine of disrupting the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the fallen. Kyiv denied this.

