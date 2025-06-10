The European Commission has proposed new sanctions against Russia — against its energy and banking sectors

The European Commission has proposed new sanctions against Russia. Among them is a ban on work with the Russian “Nord Stream” gas pipeline.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Reuters reports.

The European Commission also proposes to ban transactions with banks that help Russia circumvent sanctions. It also proposes to lower the ceiling price set by the G7 and the EU for Russian crude oil from $60 to $45 per barrel and add more vessels of the Russian shadow fleet and oil trading companies to the sanctions list.

Von der Leyen stressed that the 18th package of sanctions will mainly target Russian banks and the Russian energy sector. She also added that the EU plans to expand export bans and controls and strengthen measures to counter sanctions circumvention.

The EU countries will begin discussing new sanctions this week.

On May 20, the European Union agreed on its 17th package of sanctions against Russia. It cuts off its access to military technology, reduces energy revenues, and targets a shadowy fleet of oil tankers. Read more here.

