Shadow fleet, oil profits and military technology. The EU published a list of new sanctions against Russia

The Council of the European Union has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which blocks its access to military technology, reduces energy revenues, and hits the shadow fleet of oil tankers.

Shadow Fleet

The new package is being called the largest ever. It is aimed primarily at the Russian shadow fleet. Another 189 vessels have been added to the list of vessels that are banned from ports and services. The total number of vessels subject to sanctions now stands at 342. They transport Russian oil and help Russia circumvent current sanctions.

The EU has also imposed sanctions on companies helping to transport Russian oil through shadow fleets, including shipping firms from the UAE, Turkey and Hong Kong, as well as a major Russian insurer. This includes asset freezes and a financing ban.

Thanks to sanctions and price caps on Russian oil, Russiaʼs revenues have already fallen by €38 billion, and in March 2025 they were more than 13.7% lower than a year ago.

Military-industrial sector and oil

The European Union is also imposing sanctions against the major Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz and over 45 other Russian companies and entrepreneurs that supply the Russian Armed Forces with drones, weapons, ammunition, military equipment, critical components, etc.

The EU has expanded sanctions against organizations that help the Russian military, including suppliers of machine tools and parts for drones from Russia, China, Belarus, Israel and other countries. It also added 31 companies from Serbia, Turkey, the UAE, Vietnam and Uzbekistan that helped circumvent restrictions. The restrictions apply to dual-use goods, spare parts and materials that can be used in the military sector.

Occupied territories

The new package of sanctions was also extended to 75 people and organizations involved in the looting of cultural heritage in Crimea and the illegal use of Ukrainian agricultural production.

In total, more than 2 400 people and companies are already under EU sanctions. Their assets are frozen, financial transactions are prohibited, and entry into EU countries is prohibited.

The previous, 16th package of sanctions was adopted by the EU on February 24, 2025. The restrictions applied to the Russian shadow fleet, its oil tankers, banks, propagandists, companies in the technology, defense, finance, and trade sectors.

