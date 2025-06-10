Russian shelling damaged St. Sofia Cathedral and Odesa film studio

The Russian military launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night of June 10. As a result, St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and the Film Studio in Odesa were damaged.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

In the capital, a blast wave damaged the plastered cornice of the central apse of the eastern facade of St. Sophia Cathedral, which is an architectural monument of the 11th century and is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Specialists of the reserve worked on site together with the investigative and operational group of the Shevchenko Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police. They conducted a visual inspection and recorded the condition of the object. The interior is not damaged, but any vibration loads due to explosions could pose a threat to the monument.

At the Odesa Film Studio, one of the oldest film centers in Europe, production buildings, warehouses with costumes and props, historical scenery, and technical vehicles were damaged. The Russian strike completely destroyed the scenery for the national film "Dovzhenko", dedicated to the Ukrainian director.

The fire at the film studio was extinguished. The workers were not injured, but one of them lost his home as a result of the shelling.

On the night of June 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 322 airstrikes. Air defense forces neutralized 284 drones and missiles.

