Russia strikes Ukraine with drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The main target was Kyiv

On the night of June 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 322 airstrikes.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers beat:

315 strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation;

two KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region;

five “Iskander-K” cruise missiles from the Kursk region.

The main direction of the strike was Kyiv, the Defense Forces reported. The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Previously, as of 09:00, the air defense neutralized 284 enemy air attack vehicles, of which 220 were shot down by fire weapons, 64 were lost in the field. In particular, they neutralized:

213 enemy drones were destroyed by fire, another 64 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare;

two KN-23 ballistic missiles;

five “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

Impacts were recorded in 11 places, and falling debris was recorded in 16 locations.

