Death toll in Sumy rises to 6 after Russian strike on city

The Russian army shelled Sumy on the morning of June 3 — today, June 10, a 17-year-old boy who was injured in the shelling that day died in hospital. The number of victims has risen to six.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

Doctors fought for the boyʼs life for almost a week. Hryhorov expressed his condolences to the deceasedʼs family.

The Russian occupiers attacked the city with multiple rocket systems. There were at least five hits, including the center of Sumy. One of the shells hit a busy road as people were traveling on business. 30 people, including three children, sought medical help. June 3 and 4 were declared Days of Mourning in Sumy.

