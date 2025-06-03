Russians strike Sumy — there are deaths, almost 20 people injured

The Russians attacked Sumy with multiple rocket launchers, scoring at least five hits. At least three people were killed.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and the State Emergency Service.

As of 10:50 a.m., 16 people are known to have been injured. Among the injured is a 17-year-old child.

In one of the cityʼs districts, a shell hit the road. The explosion set a car on fire, and the fire was extinguished.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In another neighborhood, an apartment building was damaged — without large-scale destruction or fire. Three private houses, a warehouse, a garage, 4 cars, and one of the hospital buildings were also damaged. The areas are being surveyed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.