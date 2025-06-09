Russia sentences two Ukrainian soldiers for alleged killing of civilians in Mariupol

Russia has sentenced two Ukrainian soldiers, Ruslan Orlov and Artem Novikov, known as the Azov regiment fighters, to prison for allegedly killing civilians in Mariupol.

This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

They claim that the court and investigation allegedly found that the military in April 2022 “killed three men with a pro-Russian position” in Mariupol “in execution of an illegal order of the high command.”

Ruslan Orlov, who is referred to as a sniper, was sentenced to 26 years in prison, and Artem Novikov, who is referred to as a medical orderly, was sentenced to 24 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

This is not the first time that the Russians have illegally tried Ukrainian military personnel. For example, on February 7, 2024, the so-called “Supreme Court” of the “DNR” group in occupied Donetsk sentenced 33 Ukrainian military personnel from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and the 17th Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to imprisonment in a maximum-security colony. The Ukrainians were given terms ranging from 27 to 29 years.