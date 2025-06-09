Ukrainian military attacked a company in Russia that manufactured antennas for Shahed drones

On the night of June 9, the UAV Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck a company that manufactured antennas for Shahed drones, guided bombs, and other weapons.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is “JSC VNIIR-Progress” LLC “ABS Electro” in the city of Cheboksary on the territory of the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation — it is a military-industrial complex facility, a manufacturer of navigation equipment. It produces “Comet” antennas.

There is confirmation that the facility was hit by at least two UAVs. A fire broke out there. The results of the hit are being clarified.

Due to a drone attack in Russia, restrictions were imposed on the operation of airports in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.

The other day, the Defense Forces attacked the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation and the “Dyagilevo” airfield in the Ryazan region.

