Zelensky confirmed that the US redirected missiles that Ukraine was supposed to receive to its forces in the Middle East

The US transferred 20 000 missiles to the Middle East that were intended for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with ABC News.

He said that during the Joe Biden administration, Ukraine and then-US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed to transfer 20 000 missiles to Ukraine to combat Shahed drones.

"It was inexpensive, but itʼs a special technology. Thatʼs why we were counting on these 20 000 missiles. This morning (the interview announcement appeared on June 7), my defense minister told me that the US had transferred them to the Middle East," Zelensky noted.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the redirection of missile destroyers that Ukraine was supposed to receive to combat Russian drones to the US military in the Middle East.

