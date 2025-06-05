WSJ: US diverted air defense missile components intended for Ukraine to its troops in the Middle East

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is redirecting missile destroyers that Ukraine was supposed to receive to combat Russian drones to the US military in the Middle East.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In a memo, the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the Pentagonʼs unit that ensures commandersʼ weapons needs are met to supply detonators to the US Air Force, even though they were purchased for Ukraine.

In a previously unreleased statement, the Pentagon informed the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US militaryʼs need for these bombers is "an urgent matter as determined by the Secretary of Defense".

The decision to send bombers to Ukraine was made during the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian military personnel have used missile detonators in ground-based air defense systems to combat Russian drones. The Pentagon has emphasized their effectiveness. The key component is a proximity detonator that activates an explosion when the missile approaches the drone.

The US Air Force has adapted the missiles to be launched by F-16s and F-15Es against drones. The system is cheaper than the Sidewinder and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. The US Central Command recently released photos of an F-15E with these missile pods.

