Shelling of Lutsk. One person dead, people may still be under the rubble

After a massive Russian attack in Lutsk, the body of a deceased man has been unblocked. There may still be people under the rubble of a high-rise building.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

The number of people injured in the city due to the attack has risen to 27. Emergency workers continue to clear the rubble of the damaged high-rise building.

In the city, multi-story and private residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings, and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged.

