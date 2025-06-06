Russians massively shelled Ukraine. There are deaths in Kyiv, 5 injured in Lutsk

On the night of June 6, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lutsk, and Ternopil were under attack.

Kyiv

Initially, 4 people were reported dead and 20 injured. The Ministry of Internal Affairs later clarified that three of the dead were rescue workers who were working under fire.

In the Solomyansky district of the city, a drone damaged a high-rise building, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-story building. A fire also broke out in a metal hangar with an area of approximately 500 m2. In the same district, the Russians attacked an educational institution.

In the Holosiivsky district, damage was caused to the territory near the gas station as a result of an enemy attack. Debris also fell in the Desnyansky, Dniprovsky, and Darnytsky districts.

The attack damaged the tracks and cables on the metro section between the stations "Darnytsia" and "Livoberezhna" of the red metro line. The ground part of the stations "Dnipro" and "Lisova" is temporarily closed for entry and exit, the interval between trains on this branch has increased. A duplicate bus route No. 1M has been organized.

The shelling also damaged the tracks in the Kyiv region, a number of trains heading to Trypillia will follow a backup route through Fastiv (respectively, without stopping at “Vydubychi” station).

On the left bank of the city, there were emergency power outages in some neighborhoods due to the attack.

Ternopil

The head of the Regional Military Administration reported the most massive attack on the region, there were many hits. In particular, in the regional center there are hits on industrial and infrastructure facilities.

Parts of Ternopil are without electricity, and water pressure has also dropped due to power outages. In addition, smoke is being recorded in the city — authorities are asking people not to go outside.

Lutsk

An apartment building was hit and partially destroyed in Lutsk. The shock wave shattered windows in many buildings.

5 people are currently known to have been injured. The residents of the building have been evacuated, and the injured are receiving medical assistance. There are no casualties.

Khmelnytskyi region was also under attack — a private residential building, two outbuildings, a fence, and two cars were damaged there. Information about all the consequences of the destruction is currently being clarified. There were no injuries.

In the Lviv region, an industrial facility in the Drohobych district was damaged. In addition, there are problems with the operation of power transmission lines in several villages near Lviv.

