The EU allocates $30 million for the reconstruction of the water supply system of Kryvyi Rih — it was damaged by the explosion

The European Union is allocating €30 million for the reconstruction of the water supply system in Kryvyi Rih. Today, June 6, marks two years since Russia blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) — Kryvyi Rih depended on water supply from the Kakhovka reservoir.

This was reported by the press service of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The project will be implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Its goal is to improve water quality, reduce energy use and water losses in the cityʼs water supply network.

The International Organization for Migration will repair pumping stations, replace pipelines, and improve the efficiency of the cityʼs water treatment plant together with Kryvyi Rih Vodokanal and local authorities.

The European Union and the International Organization for Migration were among the first to provide assistance after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka dam. Since June 2023, IOM, with the support of international donors, has helped more than 50 000 victims. People were provided with drinking water, basic necessities and hygiene products were distributed, and boilers and heating systems were installed. Thanks to this, basic services were partially restored in the most affected areas. In particular, equipment and materials for infrastructure repair were purchased for the Kryvyi Rih Water Supply Company with EU funds.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was blown up.

Exactly two years ago, on June 6, 2023, at two in the morning , the Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the fifth largest in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the hydroelectric power plant has been under occupation, and in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Russians had mined it. “Ukrhydroenergo” stated that the hydroelectric power plant was completely destroyed and could not be restored. And to rebuild the hydroelectric power plant, no less than a billion dollars are needed. According to estimates by the UN, the government of Ukraine, the World Bank, and the EU, the total damage from the disaster is approximately $14 billion.