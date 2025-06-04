“Russia is showing the middle finger to the whole world.” Zelensky on the leadersʼ direct conversations with Putin

On the evening of June 4, Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the personal conversations of world leaders with Putin.

According to the Ukrainian president, since the beginning of this year, the occupiers have attacked Ukraine with almost 27 700 aerial bombs, almost 11 200 "Shaheds" and 9 000 other UAVs, and more than 700 missiles, including ballistic ones.

"Many people have spoken with Russia at various levels. None of the talks have led not only to a reliable peace, but even to a halt to the war. Unfortunately, Putin feels impunity and, even after all the terrible Russian strikes, is allegedly preparing some more ʼresponses,ʼ" Zelensky said.

He noted that if the world reacts weakly to the threats of the Russian leader, he sees this as the willingness of countries to "turn a blind eye" to his crimes and give "tacit permission" to "new atrocities, new strikes, new murders".

"This means that with each new blow, each new postponement of diplomacy, Russia shows its middle finger to the whole world. To everyone who does not want to increase pressure on Russia," says the President of Ukraine.

If the strong do not stop Putin, they share responsibility with him, Zelensky is convinced.

“And if they want to, but cannot stop him, Putin will no longer consider them strong,” he added.

On Wednesday, June 4, the US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with the Kremlin leader. He published a post saying that the conversation lasted about an hour and 15 minutes, then deleted it, and an hour later republished it without changes. The Kremlin confirmed contact with the American politician and reported that Putin also spoke with Pope Leo XIV.

