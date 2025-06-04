Russia replaces damaged planes with intact ones, trying to minimize losses of strategic aircraft after Ukrainian strikes

The Russians are trying to downplay the scale of strategic aviation losses as a result of the special operation "Spiderʼs Web" carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.
They said that the enemy is bringing other, undamaged aircraft to its airfields to replace the burned equipment. The occupiers are trying to make sure that the damaged equipment is not visible on satellite images.
The OSINT analysts recorded the following case: at one of the attacked airfields, a burnt Tu-95 aircraft is visible in the photos from June 2. And in the photos from June 4, a whole Tu-95 is already standing in its place. That is, the Russians placed it in the exact position in which the damaged aircraft was standing before, although the burnt airfield is visible under the whole one.
- On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Spiderʼs Web" to destroy bomber aircraft in the Russian rear. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half. First, FPV drones were transported to Russia, and later, mobile wooden houses. Then, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses placed on trucks. At a certain point, the roofs were remotely opened and the drones were released.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that after the Ukrainian special operation "Spiderʼs Web", Moscow lost 41 aircraft. Among them are strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.