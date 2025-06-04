Russian strike on Sumy — death toll increases

The number of casualties in Sumy increased as a result of the Russian strike on the morning of June 3.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The number of dead now stands at five: an 86-year-old woman died in the hospital, the Regional Military Administration said. In total, as of the morning of June 4, 30 people had sought medical help, including three children. One child is being prepared for transportation to the “Okhmatdyt” hospital. Six people injured in the shelling are in serious condition.

As is known, the Russian army attacked the city with multiple rocket systems on June 3 at around 9 a.m. There were at least five hits, including the center of Sumy. One of the shells hit a busy road as people were traveling on business. June 3 and 4 were declared Days of Mourning in Sumy.

Rescue operations were completed on Tuesday evening, with rescuers working at seven impact sites simultaneously. Broken windows in damaged homes were temporarily sealed with plywood, the roof of a high-rise building was patched, and State Emergency Service sappers surveyed the area and removed explosive remnants.

