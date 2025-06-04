CSIS Study: Military casualties in the war in Ukraine reach 1.4 million people

The number of casualties in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine is approaching 1.4 million people. This is the total loss of Russian and Ukrainian troops in killed and wounded.

This was calculated by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The study is reported by The New York Times.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to CSIS, almost a million Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian losses are about 400 000. However, it is important to understand that military losses are difficult to calculate accurately: Moscow systematically underestimates the number of dead and wounded, and Kyiv does not disclose official figures. Therefore, the CSIS study is based on estimates from the US and UK governments and other sources.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Russian military has lost approximately 250 000 soldiers killed. CSIS notes that this is the highest number of casualties for Russia and the Soviet Union in wars fought since World War II.

As of the end of May 2025, Russian media have collected the names of over 110 000 dead soldiers. The highest confirmed losses are in Tuva (120 dead for every 10 000 men). At the same time, CSIS estimates the number of dead in the Ukrainian army at 60 000–100 000.

According to CSIS, as of January 2024, Russia has captured less than 1% of Ukraine’s territory, despite the ongoing offensive. Overall, Russia controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory. The report’s authors call this “the slowest pace of any offensive campaign in modern warfare”.

Although the total number of casualties in the Russian army is almost three times higher than in Ukraine, Kyiv is losing a much larger share of its army in the fighting, the researchers note. This is because the Russian army participating in the fighting significantly outnumbers the Ukrainian one. On the front lines, approximately 250 000 Ukrainian soldiers are facing more than 400 000 Russians, CSIS says.

Analysts say Russia could face years of attrition, given the huge losses and slow progress. Especially if the United States and Europe continue to provide Ukraine with military assistance and intelligence. Ukraine’s ability to hold the front and strike at Russian territory has undermined the global image of Russian military power, European and American officials say. For Russia to win in the near term, the CSIS believes, the United States should end its support for Ukraine.