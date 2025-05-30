Russian media has identified the names of over 110 000 Russians who died in the war

The BBC Russian Service, together with Mediazona and volunteers, have identified the names of 110 608 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In terms of the number of casualties per share of the male population, Tuva leads by a wide margin among Russian regions (120 deaths for every 10 000 men), followed by Buryatia (91 deaths) and the Altai Republic (89).

Every fourth deceased resident of Tuva was a convict sent to war from a colony. This is one and a half times more than the average figure for Russia.

The Russian service of the BBC explains this by the fact that Tuva has held the first place in the country in terms of crime rate per 100 000 people for more than ten years. At the same time, according to available statistics, this republic is more often convicted of intentional infliction of harm to health, murder and attempted murder than in other regions of the Russian Federation.

The largest category of casualties among the residents of Tuva, according to the Russian BBC, is professional military personnel — a third of all confirmed casualties in the republic, which is 1.5 times higher than the average for Russia.

In Buryatia, one in five people who died was a conscript. This is almost twice as many as the average for Russia. According to human rights activists, this region was one of the leaders both in the number of men drafted into the army and in the number of complaints from relatives and conscripts themselves.

In the Altai Republic, mobilization was carried out "in a sparing mode", and the local authorities relied on volunteers, writes the BBC. As a result, for this republic, the share of dead volunteers is 47% of the total number of losses, which is 1.9 times higher than the average for Russia.

For comparison, journalists cite data for Moscow. There, there are only three deaths per 10 000 male population. Of these, only 10% are convicts, 26% are volunteers, 15% are mobilized, and 20% are professional military personnel.

Journalists emphasize that the real losses of the Russian army in the war are much higher than those that can be confirmed from open sources. According to their calculations, the total number of Russian deaths could range from 191 000 to 269 000.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 30 that Russian losses in the war amounted to 968 080 — this includes both killed and wounded.

