Dutch Prime Minister resigns after coalition collapse

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has resigned, just hours after the leader of the far-right Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders reported his withdrawal from the coalition.
This was reported by the Dutch broadcaster NOS.
After an emergency two-hour cabinet meeting, Schoof declared that he had decided to resign. This effectively triggers the process of early parliamentary elections, which will most likely not take place before October.
Schoof clarified that he will continue to exercise the powers of Prime Minister until a new government is appointed to work on resolving important challenges — international security, trade with the US, and domestic problems.
Next, Schoof must formally submit a resignation request to King Willem-Alexander, after which the ministers permanently lose their powers.
On the morning of June 3, the leader of the far-right Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders and his ministers withdrew from the government coalition because the partners did not agree with his plan to curb migration.
The plan included deploying the army to guard land borders, a complete refusal to grant asylum, a temporary suspension of family reunification for asylum seekers who have refugee status, and the return of all Syrians who have applied for asylum or are in the Netherlands on temporary visas.
- On November 23, 2023, the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by anti-Islam populist leader Geert Wilders, who has been called the “Dutch Trump”, won the parliamentary elections. Wilders decided to step down as prime minister after weeks of difficult coalition negotiations.
- On July 2, 2024, the new government of the Netherlands was sworn in. Former head of the General Intelligence and Security Service Dick Schoof who has no party affiliation, was elected Prime Minister.
