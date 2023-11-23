In the Netherlands, the local “Trump” Geert Wilders wins the parliamentary elections

Nationalist and far-right European politicians have already congratulated Geert Wilders on his victory: Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, French far-right leader of the National Unity party Marine Le Pen, as well as the leader of the far-right Italian right and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

A total of three other parties had ruled out a Wilders-led government ahead of the vote, but that could change.

“PVV can no longer be ignored. We will lead," noted Geert Wilders, who will have to convince other parties to join him in a coalition government. His goal is 76 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

In the Netherlands, the far-right Freedom Party (PVV), led by the leader of anti-Islamic populists Geert Wilders, who is called the "Dutch Trump", won the parliamentary elections.

It is not known how long it will take to form a new government. After the 2021 election, it took more than 271 days, or nine months, to form a four-party deal — even though the new coalition at the time was the same as the previous one.

Although this is the tradition, there is no guarantee that the leader of the party that wins the most seats will eventually become prime minister.

Mark Rutte will remain in the interim position until a new government comes to power. It is likely to happen in the first half of 2024. After agreeing on the composition of the coalition, the parties sign a coalition agreement, and the new government is instructed to outline its plans in parliament, followed by a vote of confidence.

Who is Geert Wilders?

He entered politics in 1998 as part of the liberal VVD party, then founded a one-man faction in parliament, and in 2006 formed the far-right PVV. He built his career on "the mission to stop the Islamic invasion of the West." For example, Wilders calls Moroccans "scum".

In recent years, he has toned down his rhetoric and focused on other votersʼ issues. "There are bigger problems than dealing with the influx of asylum seekers and immigrants," he said in one of the last election debates, adding that he was willing to put his views on Islam "in the freezer" to lead the country. Wilders also promised to "return the country to the Dutch."

Wilders has repeatedly stated that the Netherlands should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine because, according to him, the country needs these weapons to be able to defend itself. However, none of the parties with which he could potentially form a government share these ideas.