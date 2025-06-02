Recognition of the annexation of Crimea and 4 regions and refusal of reparations. Text of the Russian “memorandum” has appeared

Russia, in its ceasefire "memorandum", demands that Ukraine withdraw its troops from territories partially occupied by Russia and agree to a neutral status.

The full text of the "memorandum" is published by the Russian state propaganda media.

The document consists of three sections. The first defines the “main parameters of the final settlement”. In this section, the Russian Federation put forward the following demands:

international legal recognition of the "incorporation into the Russian Federation" of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from these territories;

Ukraineʼs neutrality (refusal to join any military alliances) and a ban on the deployment of foreign troops, bases, and infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine;

termination of the validity and refusal to conclude in the future international treaties and agreements that are incompatible with the provisions of the neutrality clause;

establishing a limit on the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations;

granting the Russian language official status;

a ban on "the glorification and propaganda of Nazism and neo-Nazism";

lifting all sanctions and banning any future economic restrictions between the Russian Federation and Ukraine;

refusal to compensate for damages caused by military actions;

lifting restrictions on the UOC;

addressing a range of issues related to family reunification and displaced persons.

Ceasefire conditions

In the second section, the Russian Federation offers two options for a ceasefire. The first option involves the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Russia, as well as the entire territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The second option provides for a ban on the redeployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with a ban on mobilization in Ukraine, the declaration of demobilization, and the lifting of martial law. It also stipulates the cessation of the supply of military assistance to Ukraine from allies and the exclusion of the presence of third-country military personnel on Ukrainian territory.

The second option would require Ukraine to promise not to carry out sabotage against Russia. It also envisages the creation of a joint center to monitor the ceasefire and mutual amnesty for political prisoners and detained civilians.

In addition, Ukraine must announce presidential and parliamentary elections, which must be held no later than 100 days after the lifting of martial law. And the last point is the signing of a peace agreement.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition, the third section determines the order of implementation of the “memorandum”. For example, first work on the text should begin, then they plan to declare a ceasefire for 2-3 days to collect the bodies of the dead. After that, the “memorandum” will be signed with specific dates, but the 30-day ceasefire will begin only after the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine begins.

The next item on the plan, the Russians have identified, is holding elections in Ukraine, after which they want to sign a peace agreement. And then it must be approved by the UN Security Council. And only then will it be ratified and enter into force.

A new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2. The parties agreed on new exchanges of certain categories of prisoners of war in the format of "all for all". Kyiv also handed over to Moscow a list of abducted Ukrainian children who need to be returned.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.