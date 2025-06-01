General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1 230 occupiers and destroyed 52 artillery systems

On May 31, Russia lost another 1 230 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces destroyed five tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 151 operational-tactical drones, three cruise missiles, 127 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 987 000 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 more were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of May 2025, Russian media had collected the names of over 110 000 dead soldiers. The highest confirmed losses were in Tuva (120 dead for every 10 000 men).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.