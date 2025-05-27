Ukraine will receive €50 million for housing for IDPs — an agreement was signed with the Council of Europe Development Bank

The Council of Europe Development Bank will provide a €50 million loan to provide housing for internally displaced Ukrainians. The Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and the Head of the Council of Europe Development Bank Carlo Monticelli have already signed a corresponding agreement.
This was reported by The Council of Europe Development Bank.
This amount will create 1 100 preferential mortgage loans for IDP families. The mortgage terms include a fixed interest rate of 3%, a repayment term of up to 30 years, and the ability to apply through the “Diia” portal.
In the future, the BRRE and Ukraine want to create targeted housing lending programs for various groups of citizens affected by the war — in particular, veterans.
This is the second loan from the BRRE to support the housing sector in Ukraine. The first loan of €100 million was signed in 2024 — this money was supposed to compensate for destroyed housing in the form of housing certificates. Currently, more than 7 600 Ukrainians have already received housing under this scheme.
- Since Ukraine joined the Council of Europe Development Bank in June 2023, the institution has provided more than €500 million in loans to Ukraine. This money has gone to rebuilding the country and supporting people, including healthcare, housing, assistance to displaced people, and small business development.
