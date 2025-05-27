AP: Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers died in Russian captivity

Of the more than 5000 prisoners of war returned to Ukraine by Russia, at least 206 died in captivity.

This is reported by the Associated Press, citing data from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Violence in Russian prisons is likely a contributing factor to the high number of deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to human rights groups, the United Nations, the Ukrainian government and a Ukrainian forensic expert who conducted autopsies on the bodies of the prisoners.

Of the 206 Ukrainian military personnel who died in captivity, more than 50 died during a Russian missile strike on the colony in Olenivka in the summer of 2022. And 245 Ukrainian military personnel were killed by the Russians immediately after being captured, according to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The AP interviewed relatives of 21 Ukrainian prisoners of war who died in captivity. Autopsies conducted in Ukraine showed that five of them died of heart failure, including soldiers aged 22, 39 and 43. Four others died of tuberculosis or pneumonia, and one each of infection, asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the head.

One prisoner was tortured with electric shocks. He was beaten just days before he died of heart failure and extreme exhaustion, according to a forensic report reviewed by journalists. Other autopsies showed signs of gangrene or untreated infections on the bodies of the prisoners.