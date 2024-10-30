An independent UN commission believes that Russian torture is a crime against humanity

The independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine believes that the Russian authorities are committing torture, which is classified as crimes against humanity.

This is stated in the release available to Babel.

The commission established that the use of torture by the Russian authorities is a war crime. Ukrainian civilian and military prisoners are tortured in all occupied regions of Ukraine, as well as in detention centers on the territory of the Russian Federation. Torture of Ukrainians is a widespread practice, and the common patterns in different places of detention indicate their systematic nature.

In addition, the commission found that the violent practices common in pretrial detention centers in Russia were transferred to similar institutions in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Former prisoners repeatedly described the same brutal methods of intimidation, pressure, humiliation, coercion and punishment.

The evidence received by the commission proves that the Russian authorities involved employees of certain services and security agencies from Russia in various places of deprivation of liberty in the occupied territories of Ukraine. These services and bodies acted in a coordinated manner and with a specific division of responsibilities during torture.

In addition, sexual violence as a form of torture was systematically used by the Russians, mainly against male prisoners. One of the victims reported that he received at least six electric shocks in the genital area.

Victims and witnesses repeatedly pointed to the involvement in torture of high-ranking officials from places of deprivation of liberty, as well as to the orders received by lower-ranking personnel. Many of these officials tortured Ukrainians openly, with a sense of impunity.

The head of the UN commission Eric Möse noted that, taking into account the evidence, it can be said that systematic torture is a coordinated state policy of Russia against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. Thus, they committed a crime against humanity.

Victims described to the commission physical pain and injuries with long-lasting or irreversible consequences, and also highlighted the significant psychological problems they faced after being captured by Russia.

In Russian detention facilities, medical care is often lacking or prisoners are deliberately denied treatment, even if they are injured, sick or in need of care after torture. One Ukrainian serviceman said that, despite being seriously injured by the explosion, his numerous requests for medical assistance were ignored. In the end, due to untimely treatment, he had to amputate part of his foot.

In addition, the Russian Federationʼs continuous massive attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure led to blackouts that affected millions of Ukrainian civilians. The blackouts, among other things, limited access to health care and education, which particularly severely affected children, the elderly, people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Victims noted feelings of stress, anxiety and isolation.

The commission continues its investigation. The UN emphasizes the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice and supporting the victims.