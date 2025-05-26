During the “1000 for 1000” exchange, fighters from 46 units were released, from which no one had previously been returned

During the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which took place on May 23-25, fighters from 46 units were released, from which no one had previously been returned.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

For various reasons, the Russian side has long blocked the return of military personnel from these units — the Coordination Headquarters did not specify which ones they were referring to.

In total, those released included:

497 representatives of the Ground Forces;

97 Navy sailors;

95 Territorial Defense fighters;

72 paratroopers;

21 representatives of the UAV Forces;

two representatives of the Air Force;

two representatives of the Support Forces;

56 border guards;

31 National Guardsmen;

one representative of the State Special Transport Service.

During the exchange, 175 defenders of the Mariupol garrison were returned, 81 of whom were captured by “Azovstal”. At the same time, there is not a single “Azov” soldier within the framework of the exchange of Ukrainians. GUR explained that this is because this time Russia itself decided who to include in the list for exchange. Ukraine did the same.

Every third Ukrainian serviceman released during this exchange had been in captivity for more than 3 years. Since 2022, 311 currently released fighters have been in Russian captivity. Since 2023 — 122. Since 2024 — 150.

All the liberated servicemen were soldiers and sergeants who held the defense in the hottest areas of the front.

During May 23, 24, and 25, Ukraine and Russia conducted three rounds of prisoner exchanges. On May 23, 390 people returned to Ukraine — 270 military and 120 civilians. On May 24, 307 Ukrainians returned to their homeland, including 27 defenders of Mariupol, and on May 25 — another 303.

