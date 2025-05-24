Ukraine returns 307 people from captivity. This is the second prisoner exchange in the “1000 for 1000” format

Ukraine returned another 307 people from captivity on May 24. This is the second prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format. The third exchange is expected on Sunday, May 25.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky.

All those released from captivity are men, privates and non-commissioned officers. Among them are 27 defenders of Mariupol, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War added.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian Border Guard, the Ukrainian Border Guard, the Ukrainian Naval Forces, the Ukrainian Border Guard, as well as the State Border Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, were returned from captivity. It was the first time that captured soldiers from individual units and military units were freed.

In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk directions are returning home.

The youngest person released in this exchange is 25 years old, the oldest is 61. Some of the defenders have illnesses and injuries.

Those released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.

Agreements on the exchange of prisoners in the format of "1000 for 1000" were reached on May 16 at a meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul. The first exchange within the framework of this agreement took place on May 23 — 390 Ukrainians returned home: 270 military and 120 civilians. In two days of exchanges, 697 Ukrainians were returned to Ukraine.

