Ukraine returns 303 Ukrainians from captivity. Exchange in the format of “1000 for 1000” completed

Ukraine has returned 303 Ukrainians from captivity. This is the third part of those returned under the agreement on the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format — it was completed today.
This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Among those who returned today are soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Service, and the State Special Transport Service.
All 303 defenders liberated today are men, representatives of privates and sergeants. They defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, in Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. 70 defenders of Mariupol managed to return home, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
Those released from Russian captivity will undergo a medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity, and be reintegrated into society.
This exchange was the sixth in a year and the 65th since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. During this time, 5 757 Ukrainian citizens were released. Another 536 Ukrainians were returned outside of the exchanges.
- Agreements on a prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format were reached on May 16 at a meeting of delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul. The exchange on May 25 became the final one within the framework of the agreement.
- The first stage of the prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on May 23. Then, 390 people were returned from each side — military and civilian. The second stage of the exchange took place on May 24. Ukraine and Russia each handed over 307 prisoners.
