Ukraine returns 303 Ukrainians from captivity. Exchange in the format of “1000 for 1000” completed

Ukraine has returned 303 Ukrainians from captivity. This is the third part of those returned under the agreement on the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format — it was completed today.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Among those who returned today are soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Service, and the State Special Transport Service.

All 303 defenders liberated today are men, representatives of privates and sergeants. They defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, in Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. 70 defenders of Mariupol managed to return home, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.