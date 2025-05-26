Germany lifted restrictions on Ukraineʼs strike range against Russia

Germany has lifted restrictions on Ukraineʼs strike range against Russia.
This was written by the countryʼs Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
"We will do everything we can to continue to support Ukraine. This also means that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of fire for the weapons we supply. Ukraine can now also defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia."
Back in April, Friedrich Merz confirmed that he supports the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian military. In his opinion, the land link between Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea could be a target for strikes — the peninsula houses a large part of the military supplies for the Russian army.
- The previous German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, fearing escalation with Russia. At the same time, in February 2024, the German Bundestag voted to recommend providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, which could be seen as a call to transfer Taurus. But the final word was with Scholz.
- Taurus is a German guided missile with a range of up to 500 kilometers and a warhead of 500 kilograms. It is an analogue of the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP-EG, which are already used by the Ukrainian aviation.
