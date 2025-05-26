Germany lifted restrictions on Ukraineʼs strike range against Russia

Germany has lifted restrictions on Ukraineʼs strike range against Russia.

This was written by the countryʼs Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"We will do everything we can to continue to support Ukraine. This also means that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of fire for the weapons we supply. Ukraine can now also defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia."

Back in April, Friedrich Merz confirmed that he supports the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian military. In his opinion, the land link between Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea could be a target for strikes — the peninsula houses a large part of the military supplies for the Russian army.