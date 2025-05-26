The Air Defense Forces destroyed 288 Russian drones and shot down 9 cruise missiles

On the night of May 26, Ukrainian air defenses once again repelled a massive Russian air attack. The soldiers managed to shoot down 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles and neutralize 288 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russia launched a combined strike and used 364 air attack assets. In total, they launched:

9 X-101 cruise missiles;

355 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The Air Defense Forces neutralized 233 drones, another 55 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare. Missiles shot down all of them, the Air Force notes. Hits were recorded in 5 locations, and debris from downed drones fell in 10 more places.

This is the third consecutive night of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. The shelling on May 25 killed 12 people in several regions.

