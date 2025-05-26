The Air Defense Forces destroyed 288 Russian drones and shot down 9 cruise missiles

On the night of May 26, Ukrainian air defenses once again repelled a massive Russian air attack. The soldiers managed to shoot down 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles and neutralize 288 drones.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia launched a combined strike and used 364 air attack assets. In total, they launched:
- 9 X-101 cruise missiles;
- 355 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
The Air Defense Forces neutralized 233 drones, another 55 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare. Missiles shot down all of them, the Air Force notes. Hits were recorded in 5 locations, and debris from downed drones fell in 10 more places.
- This is the third consecutive night of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. The shelling on May 25 killed 12 people in several regions.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.