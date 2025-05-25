Zelensky imposed sanctions against the owner of “Pin-Up”, Bohuslaevʼs son, and former MP Mosiychuk

On May 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted two decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the application of sanctions.

The corresponding decrees No. 344/2025 and No. 345/2025 were published on the presidentʼs website.

In particular, the owner of the Russian online casino “Pin-Up” Dmitrii Punin, as well as Russians associated with him, Ivan Bannikov and Alexander Matyashov, were subject to restrictions — they are the ultimate beneficiaries of his Cypriot company “Guruflow Team” Ltd, under which “Pin-Up” is registered.

Sanctions were also imposed against a number of organizations associated with Pin-Up: Ukr Game Technology LLC, Tranitadevelopment LLC, Turbo.ua LLC, Victoria-Soft LLC, etc.

The following, in particular, were subject to restrictions:

Oleksandr Bohuslaev, son of the former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev;

Akhmed Dudayev, Minister of National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information of Chechnya;

Serhii Lalakin, member of the supervisory board of the Union of Paratroopers of Russia;

Ihor Mosiychuk, former MP of Ukraine;

Rostyslav Shaposhnikov, blogger.

What preceded

On December 5, 2024, it became known that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects the beneficial owners and top managers of the “Pin-Up” online casino of aiding Russia.

On December 18, Ivan Rudoy, the head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL), was detained in Ukraine for supporting the activities of the Russian online casino “Pin-Up” in Ukraine.

In January 2025, law enforcement officers detained the nominal owner of the online casino “Pin-Up”, who is suspected of laundering Russian money.

