The owners and management of the online casino are suspected of Russiaʼs complicity

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects the beneficial owners and top managers of online casinos of complicity with Russia.

This is written by the press service of SBI.

The suspicion was reported to the beneficial owners of the online casino — three citizens of Russia, as well as two citizens of Ukraine — the director and owner of the trademark and domain.

The investigation established that the suspects organized the illegal operation of an online casino on the territory of Ukraine. The Russians have created a mechanism for the voluntary collection of information and data about users — clients of the online casino website. And they received data, in particular, about the whereabouts of servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

SBI notes that this led to negative consequences for the combat capability and readiness of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The money received from the gambling business was directed to the benefit of a non-resident company with a debt to a sanctioned entity owned by Russians.

Earlier, more than 2.6 billion hryvnias, which are in the accounts of companies that organize the work of online casinos, were transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) administration.

