Babel sources: Law enforcement officers detained the head of CRGL Ivan Rudyi

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained the head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) Ivan Rudyi.

Babel was informed about this by sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to sources, Rudy was detained for supporting the activities of a Russian online casino in Ukraine.

This concerns the online casino Pin-Up, which is suspected of laundering Russian money and which had a license to organize gambling. In early December, SBI reported the suspicion to its owners and top managers.

The investigation established that people associated with the online casino activity conducted economic activities in the territory controlled by the "LPR" militants. Their money is used to finance the power bloc, the defense-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, as well as the armed aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, the person who directly controls the online casinoʼs activities financed the SVO veterans after the start of the full-scale invasion. The online casino itself continues to operate in Russia and on Russian web resources.

On December 4, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading draft law No. 9256-d, which provides for the liquidation of CRGL. By April 1, 2025, a new authorized body must be established in its place and a ministry must be designated to shape policy in the field of gambling and lotteries.

