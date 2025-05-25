China supplies special chemicals, gunpowder, and machine tools to 20 Russian military factories.

This was reported by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko, in an interview with the Ukrinform agency.

"There is information that China supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components specifically to military enterprises. We have confirmed data on 20 Russian factories," he said.

In addition, according to Ivashchenko, in 2024-2025, at least five facts of aviation cooperation with the PRC were recorded. These were equipment, spare parts, and documentation. In six cases, large supplies of special chemicals took place.

The head of FIS also said that by the beginning of 2025, 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones were of Chinese origin. At the same time, there are substitutions, deception in names, and there are intermediary companies through which everything necessary for the production of microelectronics is sent from China to Russia.

Chinaʼs participation in the war against Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, China has never supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Russia and condemned the sanctions imposed by the West against it due to its armed aggression.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported on April 8, 2025, that two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army were captured in the Donetsk region.

The Office of the President noted that Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with six Chinese servicemen near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region. This was the first publicly known case of the participation of Chinese servicemen in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian special services have information that the Russian army includes at least 155 Chinese citizens. Ukrainian intelligence has their documents.

On April 17, Zelensky said that the Russian army receives gunpowder and artillery from China. In China, these words were called “baseless”.

