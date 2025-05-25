The Netherlands will soon send the last F-16 fighter jet to Ukraine

The Netherlands will send the last F-16 fighter jet promised to Ukraine on Monday, May 26.

This was stated by Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, Hart van Nederland reports.

Thus, the total number of F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine by the Netherlands will reach 24.

Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training at the European F-16 Training Center at Feteşti Air Base in Romania. The Netherlands has also provided Romania with 18 F-16 fighter jets for this training.

F-16 for Ukraine

In 2023, Ukraine and its allies created an "Aviation Coalition" aimed at transferring F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine. The first batch of F-16s was transferred to Ukraine by the Netherlands, as announced in October 2024. The second batch of aircraft arrived in Ukraine in December 2024, sent by Denmark.

In total, four allied states agreed to transfer F-16s to Kyiv: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway (6 aircraft).

