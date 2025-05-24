Politico: When Trump tweeted about the completion of the “1000 for 1000” exchange, it hadn’t even started yet

On Friday, May 23, the US President Donald Trump tweeted about the completion of the “1000 for 1000” exchange between Ukraine and Russia. However, this was not true.

This is reported by Politico.

That day, 390 Ukrainians returned home from captivity — 270 military and 120 civilians. Another 307 defenders were returned on Saturday, May 24, and the third part of the exchange is expected on Sunday.

Kyiv kept the process a closely guarded secret for security reasons for the first batch of prisoners of war, who were on their way to be exchanged at the border with Belarus. “And here in Washington, Trump woke up,” writes Politico.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"A major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just been completed. It will go into effect soon. Congratulations to both sides on this agreement. Could this lead to something big?" the American president wrote on the Truth Social social network.

In fact, at that time, the first stage of the exchange had not even begun, says an anonymous Ukrainian official.

“[Trump] wanted to be the first to report this news. Fortunately, [his hasty post] did not affect the course of events. But we usually do not publish information about exchanges in progress, because you never know what to expect from the Russians. Our guys were too close to the enemy,” the source added.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov thanked Donald Trump for his help in reaching an agreement on the exchange. The publication explains this by the fact that Kyiv continues to try to involve the US president in peacemaking efforts regarding Ukraine.

Agreements on a prisoner exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000" were reached on May 16 at a meeting of delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul. During the two days of the exchange, 697 people were returned to Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.