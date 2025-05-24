Ballistic shelling of Odesa on May 23 — the number of victims has increased

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesaʼs port infrastructure on May 23 has risen to 3 — another wounded person has died.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

A 41-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries. A 71-year-old man from Odesa also died in hospital on the day of the attack. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that a 40-year-old employee of a private cargo handling company was among the victims.

Six more people, civilian employees of the enterprise, were injured and hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

What preceded

The Russians attacked the city with ballistic missiles on May 23 at around 2:15 PM. Preliminary, they had struck with “Iskander-M” missiles. Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported that the attack damaged the engine room, broke windows and doors in administrative buildings, and destroyed vehicles and equipment.

The prosecutorʼs office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people. And on the night of May 24, the Russian Federation again targeted port infrastructure facilities with drones — the prosecutorʼs office has also launched a pre-trial investigation.

During the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation damaged and destroyed almost 400 port infrastructure facilities and over 30 ships. 106 civilians were injured.

