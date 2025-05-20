Former fugitive MP Onyshchenkoʼs sentence in the “gas case” was overturned — it will be considered again

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) overturned the conviction of former MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko and sent the case for a new trial.

This was written on Facebook by the managing partner of the Barristers Law Association Oleksandr Tananakin.

The press service of the Supreme Court of Ukraine also reported that the case was sent for a new trial.

In early April 2024, Onyshchenko was found guilty of creating a criminal organization whose members embezzled funds during the production and sale of natural gas under joint venture agreements with PJSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannya”. The losses exceeded UAH 740 million.

Law enforcement officials believe that there were 29 people in the criminal organization. They were all suspected, and eight suspects pleaded guilty and entered into plea agreements. During the investigation, €6 million, one plane, the criminal organizationʼs office, 10 apartments, 9 houses, 10 land plots, 11 cars, and 39 bank accounts totaling 315 million hryvnias were seized. The investigation into the "gas case" against Onyshchenko was completed on July 26, 2018.

Onyshchenko received 15 years in prison. His financial director also received 12 years in prison with confiscation. Onyshchenko himself has been hiding from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies since 2016, and in October 2021, the former MP received Russian citizenship.

