“Gas case”. The court sentenced ex-MP Onyshchenko to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sentenced former MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. He was found guilty of organizing the "gas scheme" — one of the largest corruption schemes in the history of Ukraine. As a result, the company "Ukrgazvydobuvannya" suffered more than 740 million hryvnias in losses.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

Ex-MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko was found guilty of creating a criminal organization, the members of which, from January 2013 to June 2016, seized more than 1.6 billion hryvnias from the sale of gas under agreements on joint activities with PJSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya". Damages reached over 740 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers believe that there were 29 people in the criminal organization. They were all charged, and eight suspects pleaded guilty and entered into plea deals. During the investigation, €6 million, one plane, the office of a criminal organization, 10 apartments, 9 houses, 10 land plots, 11 cars, 39 bank accounts for a total of 315 million hryvnias were seized. The investigation of the "gas case" against Onyshchenko was completed on July 26, 2018.

In addition to Onyshchenko, his financial director received 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation. Onyshchenko himself has been hiding from the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine since 2016, and in October 2021, the former MP received Russian citizenship.