Axios: Trump told Zelensky and European leaders that Putin is not against negotiations

The US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on May 19, said that Putin had agreed to the talks, but the United States would not participate in them. He also opposed the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

Axios writes about this with reference to sources.

During the call, Trump said that Putin had agreed to immediately begin direct talks on a ceasefire. According to one of the participants in the call, there was a few seconds of silence after these words.

Zelensky noted that Putin had previously agreed to talks, and the first round of ceasefire talks took place in Istanbul on Friday. Trump did not respond directly to that.

Sources say Zelensky and several other leaders reminded Trump that it was he who proposed starting peace talks with an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

Other European leaders have asked about the possibility of US sanctions, but Trump said he did not think it was a good idea and stressed that he believed Putin wanted to reach an agreement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked why a ceasefire couldnʼt be implemented for at least two weeks ahead of the negotiations, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asked what concessions Russia was willing to make.

Trump responded that Putin would provide a “memorandum of peace” with terms for a ceasefire and an end to the war. According to the source, Trump told Zelensky and European leaders that he had asked Putin to present “something that could be agreed to”, not an offer that would be immediately rejected.

Zelensky stressed that previous rounds of negotiations with Putin, in particular last week, did not yield any results and that without pressure from Trump, Putin will not budge.