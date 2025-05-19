Russia likely helped North Korea develop air-to-air missiles

South Korean military officials believe that North Korea may have received technological assistance from Russia in developing a new air-to-air missile.

This is reported by the South Korean media outlet Yonhap.

On Saturday, May 17, North Korean state media reported that the countryʼs leader Kim Jong Un observed anti-aircraft drills and training that likely involved the use of a new air-to-air missile launched from a MiG-29 fighter jet.

"We believe there is a connection," said Colonel Ri Song Jung, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), when asked whether North Korea could have received weapons and advanced technology from Russia in exchange for sending its troops.

However, Lee added that further analysis is needed to determine the extent of possible technological assistance from Russia.

The JCS representative also noted that it would take a “significant” amount of time before the DPRK could use these weapons systems in combat conditions.

The Union of Russia and the DPRK

The Washington Post reported that North Korea could have transferred approximately 1.6 million artillery shells to Russia between August 2023 and January 2024. During this period, more than 74,000 tons of explosives arrived from Russia to the DPRK.

On January 4, 2024, Western media reported that Russia had received a shipment of ballistic missiles from the DPRK (several dozen) and launchers for them. On the same day, the United States officially stated that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from the DPRK and had launched them over Ukraine.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik said in an interview with Bloomberg on June 14 that North Korea had sent containers to Russia that could hold nearly 5 million artillery shells, but Moscow needed more.

Ukrainian intelligence reported on October 24 that the first soldiers from the DPRK had already arrived at the front — in the Kursk region. There are approximately 12 thousand soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals. And in March 2025, North Korea sent another 3 thousand soldiers.

The head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov said in January 2025 that North Korea plans to send another 150 ballistic missiles to Russia this year.

