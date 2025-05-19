News

British climber conquers Everest for record 19th time

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

British climber Kenton Cool broke his own record for the number of ascents of the worldʼs highest mountain, Everest, among tourists and conquered it for the 19th time.

This is reported by the BBC.

Kenton Cool reached the 8 849-meter summit at 11:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 18. The climber was accompanied by Nepalese Sherpa Dorji Gyaljen, for whom this was his 23rd ascent.

The Briton completed his record-breaking climb amid the deaths of at least two climbers on Everest last week — Subrata Ghosh from India and Philip "PJ" Santiago II from the Philippines.

Kenton Cool first climbed Everest in 2004 and has climbed it almost every year since then.

Last year, two record-breaking ascents were recorded on Everest — the first record belonged to Kenton Kull, and the second to Nepalese Sherpa Kami Ritu.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.