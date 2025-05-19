British climber conquers Everest for record 19th time

British climber Kenton Cool broke his own record for the number of ascents of the worldʼs highest mountain, Everest, among tourists and conquered it for the 19th time.

This is reported by the BBC.

Kenton Cool reached the 8 849-meter summit at 11:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 18. The climber was accompanied by Nepalese Sherpa Dorji Gyaljen, for whom this was his 23rd ascent.

The Briton completed his record-breaking climb amid the deaths of at least two climbers on Everest last week — Subrata Ghosh from India and Philip "PJ" Santiago II from the Philippines.

Kenton Cool first climbed Everest in 2004 and has climbed it almost every year since then.

Last year, two record-breaking ascents were recorded on Everest — the first record belonged to Kenton Kull, and the second to Nepalese Sherpa Kami Ritu.

On May 4, 2024, the Supreme Court of Nepal ordered the government to limit the number of permits issued to climb Everest and other peaks. Previously, Nepal issued permits to anyone who applied and was willing to pay $11,000 to climb Everest.

In February 2024, climbers climbing Mount Everest were required to pick up their excrement and deliver it to base camp for disposal.

