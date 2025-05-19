Australia sent promised Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The Australian government has begun transferring a promised batch of M1A1 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian military, despite the White Houseʼs dissatisfaction with the decision.

This is reported by the Australian broadcaster ABC.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that a batch of used M1A1s is already on its way to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for this during a meeting in Rome.

The ABC notes that the process of loading the first of 49 tanks onto a cargo ship has recently begun. Australian authorities are refusing to disclose their current location or the date of their arrival in Europe for security reasons.

Before starting the tranches, Canberra had to wait for Washingtonʼs permission to export American tanks to a third country. The country has been granted such permission, but in private conversations, American officials "remain disappointed" with the idea, the media reports.

“Last year, before Donald Trump returned to the presidency, we warned the Australians that sending these Abrams would be difficult, and when they finally reached the battlefield, it would be difficult for the Ukrainians to maintain them,” says an anonymous US official.

Last month, an Australian Defense Department spokesman also questioned the feasibility of sending heavy tanks to Kyiv, stressing that it was “not the most effective form of military assistance”.

"We are working very closely with Ukraine and with the United States to make this delivery," Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters in Melbourne.

Operations at a key logistics hub in Poland, which will later host Australian Abrams, were suspended in early 2025 after Donald Trump froze military aid to Ukraine. The hub is now back in operation.

Australia had 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks in service, purchased in 2007. However, they were never deployed in a combat zone and were decommissioned in July 2024. They are being replaced by newer M1A2 battle tanks, which have a 120 mm gun.

In September 2024, the media reported that the decommissioned tanks could be transferred to Ukraine. This information was officially confirmed in October.

