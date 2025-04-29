The decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks that the Australian government promised to Ukraine last year still remain in Australia — partly due to a lack of permission from the United States, which is the manufacturing country.

ABC writes about this.

Last month, ABC first reported complications with the planned transfer of American-made tanks after the US President Donald Trump temporarily froze military aid to Ukraine.

Now, defense journalistsʼ sources claim that the United States has not yet given formal permission for the M1A1 tanks to be transferred to another country.

“We are beginning to doubt whether the Ukrainians really want these vehicles — the tank’s roof is the Abrams’ weakest point, and this is a drone war,” said one defense official.

There are also concerns that in the event of a possible peace settlement, it would be inconvenient to have tanks on board ships in the middle of the ocean. In addition, there is a lack of military personnel of the appropriate rank needed to accompany this equipment at sea, the official added.

ABC also notes that the Pentagon last year warned Australia against transferring outdated tanks due to logistical costs and difficulties with maintaining the equipment in Ukraine.

Australia had 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks in service, purchased in 2007. However, they were never deployed in a combat zone, and were decommissioned in July 2024. They are being replaced by newer M1A2 battle tanks, which have a 120 mm gun.

In September 2024, the media reported that the decommissioned tanks could be transferred to Ukraine. This information was officially confirmed in October.

