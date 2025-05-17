SBU has begun preparations for a prisoner exchange in the “1000 for 1000” format

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has begun preparations for a prisoner exchange with Russia in the "1 000 for 1 000" format.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners under the Security Service of Ukraine has already begun preparatory measures for the exchange.

In particular, SBU is forming a list of Russian military personnel who are being held in Ukrainian captivity and may be transferred to the Russian Federation.

SBU, together with the Ministry of Health and all relevant structures, is also preparing to receive Ukrainian soldiers currently in enemy captivity. Among other things, the appropriate infrastructure, locations, and medical personnel necessary for the reception, support, and rehabilitation of our military are being prepared.

Agreements on the simultaneous release and transfer of prisoners in the "1000 by 1000" format were reached on May 16 at a meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul.

The last exchange to date took place on May 6, when 205 servicemen returned home. In total, 4 757 Ukrainian citizens have been released since March 2022.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.