Ukraine returns 205 soldiers from Russian captivity

On May 6, Ukraine returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity. These are soldiers from almost all types and branches of the armed forces.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Coordination Headquarters clarified that among the released soldiers are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Navy and Air Force, the Airborne Assault Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine. Three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants returned home.

They defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, in Kherson, Sumy and Kyiv regions. Among the returnees are also defenders from the Mariupol garrison.

According to the president, the fighters were scattered across many Russian regions. The United Arab Emirates assisted and mediated in todayʼs prisoner exchange.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that many defenders had been in captivity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Among those returned were seriously ill and wounded.

The liberated defenders will be provided with all necessary medical care. All those released will undergo a medical examination, receive treatment, and be provided with everything they need for the first time. They will also receive all monetary payments for the entire time they were in captivity and a one-time financial assistance.

This is the fifth exchange this year and the 64th since the start of the full-scale invasion. In total, 4 757 Ukrainian citizens have been released as part of the negotiation process and exchanges since March 2022.

The previous exchange of prisoners of war took place on April 19 — then 277 defenders were returned to Ukraine.

