Ukraine-Russia talks begin in Istanbul — first since 2022

Direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have begun in Istanbul — the first since 2022. They are taking place at the Dolmabahçe Palace.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. The full list of Ukrainian representatives is here. From the Russian side, Putinʼs aide, who was the head of the Russian negotiating team in 2022, will lead the delegation.

Umerov stated before the meeting that Ukraine is ready for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and is ready for direct negotiations at the highest level. According to him, Ukrainians have arrived in Istanbul to find real ways to a sustainable and just peace.

"The Russians want to build associations with 2022. But all that connects the negotiations with this is exclusively the city of Istanbul. And nothing more. All attempts by the Russians to tie today to 2022 will not work," emphasized the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, who was also present at the negotiations in Istanbul.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations at negotiations in Istanbul.

Before the talks began, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed in his opening remarks the importance of resuming talks between Ukraine and Russia. According to Russian propagandists, most of the meeting will be held without broadcasts and behind closed doors.

The Russian delegation is represented by low-level officials, which was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.