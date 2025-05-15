New deferrals have appeared in “Reserve+”: who can get them?

After the update, two new deferrals were added to the “Reserve+” application — for people with temporary incapacity based on the results of the military medical commission (MMC), as well as for families where the wife or husband is a military member and has a child under 18 years old.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

To request a deferral, you need to click on the three dots on the main screen of the "Reserve+" application, select "Request a deferral", and then the appropriate category — and you will receive a notification with the result.

In addition, the security certificate of “Reserve+” has been updated, which makes the application even more secure and reliable. To do this, you need to update to the latest version.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko added that at the final stage, two more services will appear in "Reserve+". The first is the display of data on the disability group. The second is the display of the reasons for violating the rules of military registration. Previously, the application displayed only a message about the fact itself, but now the user will know what exactly he violated. For example, he did not update the data or did not appear for the summons.

"Reserve+" is an application from the Ministry of Defense, launched on May 18, 2024. It provides access to information in the "Oberih" registry of conscripts, where conscripts can update their data — in the TRC or the administrative service center.

On June 18, 2024, military registration documents with a QR code appeared in "Reserve+", and on June 26, the status of reservation from mobilization appeared.

